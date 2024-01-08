Annaleigh Ashford to Lead HAPPY FACE Drama Series on Paramount+

The series will reunite Ashford with Robert and Michelle King, who were behind series like Evil, The Good Fight, and The Good Wife.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Annaleigh Ashford has signed on to lead Happy Face, a new drama series coming to Paramount+.

The Tony-winner, who takes her final bow in Sweeny Todd this Sunday, will headline the new series that follows the true-life story of Melissa Moore. At 15, Moore uncovered that her father was known as the infamous serial killer "Happy Face." Following the revelation, she changed her name and hid the dark secret as her father served life in prison.

Based on a podcast of the same name, Happy Face will feature Ashford as Melissa. In this new adaptation of the story, Melissa's father contacts her to take credit for another victim, which pulls her into a fascinating journey about her father and his crimes. Melissa must reckon with her own identity as she confronts the impact her father's cruel actions had on his victims' families.

The series will reunite Ashford with Robert and Michelle King, who were behind series like Evil, The Good Fight, and The Good Wife. Michael Showalter will direct the first episode.

Deadline reports that the new season will enter production this year, with an eight-episode first season premiering on Paramount+ in 2025.

About Annaleigh Ashford

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford has spent her career collaborating with acclaimed directors and actors across stage, film and television and she continues that award-winning work with several upcoming projects. Last year, Ashford returned Broadway with Josh Groban in the revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre as Mrs. Lovett.

Ashford recently starred opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series “Welcome to Chippendales” from creator Robert Siegel. She will also be seen in Searchlight Pictures’ horror thriller, Dust, starring opposite Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The film will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original.

Ashford won the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of “Essie” in You Can’t Take It with You. Her additional Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Wicked, Legally Blonde and the originating role of “Lauren” in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received another Tony Award nomination.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



