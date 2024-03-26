Anna Zavelson, Jordan Dobson And More Are Finalists for the 14th Annual Clive Barnes Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation has announced the 2023 finalists for The Clive Barnes Award in Dance and Theatre.

The finalists are among the many outstanding young artists of promise in New York theatre and dance. Emmy Award winning journalist and TV host Frank DiLella will host the Awards ceremony on Monday, April 29 at 5:30pm at Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street in New York City.

Dance Finalists:

Michael de la Nuez

Frances Lorraine Samon

Jake Roxander

Mac Twining

Theatre Finalists:

Jordan Dobson

Liam Pearce

Lark White

Anna Zavelson

For the first time, the ceremony will include featured performances by dancers Zoey Anderson, Christopher Bloom, Gilbert Bolden III, and Mira Nadon, and actor Evan Ruggiero. Tony Award winner Nina Arianda (CBVF, 2009 winner) and Jacob's Pillow Director of Preservation Norton Owen will serve as Presenters at the Awards Ceremony on Monday, April 29 at 5:30pm at Florence Gould Hall, 55 East 59th Street in New York City.

This year's finalists have been nominated by the Foundation's 11-member Selection Committee comprised of arts journalists and accomplished professionals in each field. Nominees were selected based on live performances given in New York City between January and December of 2023. Winners in each category will be awarded an unrestricted gift of $5,000.

"We are delighted to honor this year's finalists and winners, and to expand the celebration of young emerging talent with special performances by our alumni in theatre and dance,” said Lloyd Mayor, President of the Clive & Valerie Barnes Foundation and 2014 winner of the Clive Barnes Award for Dance. “The Foundation has planned a thrilling and vibrant award ceremony, a showcase of the best in today's performing arts.”

Tickets

Tickets to The Clive Barnes Awards Ceremony and post-awards reception are priced at $30 for general admission, and $20 for artists, students of the arts, and arts administrators. To purchase tickets and read bios on the Award's finalists, please visit: https://www.cvbarnesfoundation.org/

About the Foundation

The Clive and Valerie Barnes Foundation supports young artists through recognition, encouragement, and financial support. Throughout his professional life, Clive Barnes was caring and generous to his colleagues and friends, always ready to advise and listen. After his death, many condolence letters spoke of his generosity and practical help, especially to young people. In this spirit, The Clive Barnes Foundation was formed in 2009 (renamed in 2020 to honor founder Valerie Taylor-Barnes) to create Annual Awards giving recognition, encouragement, and financial support to two talented young professionals, one in Dance and one in Theatre, thus, honoring the memory of the many years of critical work and the warm personal generosity of Clive Barnes and Valerie Taylor. Select past winners of The Clive Barnes Award include Nina Arianda (2009), Isabella Boylston (2011), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (2011), Rob McClure (2012), Alex Sharp (2014), Zoe Anderson (2018), Andrew Burnap (2019), Celia Rose Gooding (2019), Mira Nadon (2021), Justin Cooley (2021), and Lorna Courtney (2022).