Ann Kittredge, Michael Roberts, and Robin Westle Join The Board Of The American Songbook Association

The American Songbook Association Inc. along with its official magazine, Cabaret Scenes, welcomes three new board members: Ann Kittredge of Forest Hills, Michael Roberts of Manhattan, and Robin Westle of Westchester County and Manhattan.

The ASA has many events and ongoing programs planned for 2021/2022, including

a-? The Third American Songbook Association Gala Celebration with a Major Lifetime Awards celebration and concert.

a-? The ongoing growth of our education program including concerts and classes and the continuation of our popular Sunday Sessions Series, sponsored by Norman Drubner.

a-? The reimagining of Cabaret Scenes magazine (the only magazine covering the cabaret world and live entertainment, now in our 26th year) in print and online.

a-? The Instrument Pantry where the ASA supplies musical instruments to students from underserved communities.

Stay tuned for many more upcoming announcements.

About Ann Kittredge: Ann is a professional performing artist whose work spans multiple genres and has delighted audiences in New York City and across the country. Motherhood prompted her education advocacy efforts, including service on education councils within the New York City public school system.

About Michael Roberts: Michael is a teacher and coach, working and traveling as a Music Director for myriad professional performers. He currently teaches music at the Birch Wathen Lenox School. He is a guest lecturer at NYU and a member of the visiting faculty at Spalding University and several universities overseas.

About Robin Westle: Robin is a career speech pathologist as well as a former adjunct instructor at Hunter College. She is an established performer and producer as well as the creator of the long-running and popular Robin's Nest Benefit Series. Robin has worked with children in the ASA education program-a contribution so successful, the ASA knew we needed her on board.

*Learn more at www.americansonbookassociation.org. Just $65 makes you a member, with a year's subscription to Cabaret Scenes Magazine as just one benefit of membership.