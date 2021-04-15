Anika Noni Rose Will Star in LET THE RIGHT ONE IN

Anika Noni Rose will star opposite Demián Bichir in the new Showtime pilot "Let the Right One In."

The series centers on a father, Mark (Bichir) and his 12-year-old daughter whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire.

Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the minimal amount of human blood she needs to stay alive, according to Deadline.

Rose plays Naomi, who balances life as a single mother with her career as a homicide detective. She'd do anything for her son, Isaiah.

The series is based on the vampire drama novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist.

She is best known for voicing Tiana, Disney's first African-American princess, as seen in the The Princess and the Frog (2009). She was named a Disney Legend in 2011.

Rose is also known for her starring role as Lorrell Robinson in the Academy Award-winning film Dreamgirls (2006).

She is also known for her performances in theatre, particularly for her starring roles as Emmie Thibodeaux in the Broadway production of Caroline, or Change (2004), for which she won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Beneatha Younger in the Broadway revival of A Raisin in the Sun (2014), for which she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play.