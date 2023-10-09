Andrew Rannells, Josh Gad, and Leslie Odom, Jr. Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW This Week

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Three of Broadway's brightest stars will stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week.

First up are Gutenberg! The Musical stars Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad who will stop by for a chat with Jimmy on tonight's episode, Monday, October 9.

On Wednesday, Jimmy will welcome Tony Award-winning actor Leslie Odom Jr. who returns to Broadway this season in Ossie Davis' satirical classic, Purlie Victorious.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.  

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells, the most acclaimed musical comedy duo of their generation, finally reunite after more than ten years in Gutenberg! The Musical!, a full-throated celebration of the ancient, universal, and incredibly foolish urge to put on a show. Learn more about the show here.

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch officially opened at The Music Box Theatre (239 West 45th St.) on Wednesday, September 27 to critical acclaim. The 95-minute play returns to Broadway after 60 years, alive with love, rage, humor, and grace. The Pulitzer Prize finalist, written by the legendary Ossie Davis, is helmed by Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun, Fences, Topdog/Underdog.). Read more here!



