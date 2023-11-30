Andrew Park Foundation Presents Musicians Of New York In Chuncheon Festival At Merkin Concert Hall

Andrew Park Foundation to present Musicians of New York in Chuncheon Festival at Merkin Concert Hall on Dec. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit? Photo 1 How Often Do Broadway Flops Return as a Hit?
Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs 'Corn' & 'Independently Owned' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Photo 2 Video: SHUCKED Cast Performs at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Photo 4 Video: & JULIET Is Pop Perfection at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Andrew Park Foundation Presents Musicians Of New York In Chuncheon Festival At Merkin Concert Hall

Andrew Park Foundation Presents Musicians Of New York In Chuncheon Festival At Merkin Concert Hall

The Andrew Park Foundation (AP Foundation) will present a concert of chamber music on Saturday, December 9, 7:30 p.m., in Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street, Manhattan, between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue).

The varied concert, in celebration of the Foundation's 10-year anniversary, will invite the musicians of New York in Chuncheon Festival who will present both new and beloved staples of the repertory by John Adams, Caroline Shaw, Nathan Schram, Maurice Ravel and Amy Beach. Support for the event has been provided by the Korean Cultural Service of New York. 

New York in Chuncheon Festival was founded by violinist Yezu Woo in 2013. It is a yearly chamber music festival that takes place in the city of Chuncheon, South Korea, that invites musicians from New York to present world-class chamber music concerts, introduce contemporary music, and inspire young music students through masterclasses.

New York in Chuncheon members consist of players from the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet, Brooklyn Rider, International Contemporary Ensemble, A Far Cry, and Sybarite5. Performers include: Violinist and Artistic Director Yezu Woo; violinists Katie Hyun and Sami Merdinian; violists Nathan Schram, Celia Hatton and Michael Davis; cellists Michael Nicolas and Mihai Marica; and pianists Jun Cho and Carlos Avila (Mihai Marica unfortunately will not be able to participate). They were all awarded an Honorary Ambassadorship to the city for their cultural contribution to the city of Chuncheon in 2016.

As an organization that has supported projects and individuals with strong interest to Korean culture, AP foundation recognizes the amount of cultural and educational contribution these musicians have made to not just the city of Chuncheon, but to Korea. The Foundation decided that it was only fitting to invite these musicians for this meaningful event.

Yezu Woo, the founder of NYinCC said, “We are excited to honor the AP Foundation's 10-year anniversary with a concert that can also celebrate our 10-year history of dedication, friendship and music-making with friends and family in our home base of New York. We are especially looking forward to continuing our commitment to contemporary music by premiering a new work by our violist and composer Nathan Schram”

The Program (subject to change):

John Adams - John's Book of Alleged Dances (selections)

Caroline Shaw - Thousandth Orange

Nathan Schram - Woljeongsa I & II

Maurice Ravel - La Valse for two pianos

Intermission

Amy Beach - Piano Quintet in F-sharp minor, Op. 67

Tickets: $30 (50% discount for students and seniors), available at the Click Here, 212/501-3330




Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES

1
Celebrate the Holiday Season at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL With Prizes to Be Won Photo
Celebrate the Holiday Season at MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL With Prizes to Be Won

Celebrate the holiday season at Moulin Rouge! The Musical and have a chance to win exciting prizes by scratching off a ticket at performances from December 12-17. Don't miss the 'Bohemian Winter Rendezvous' event on December 7 for festive treats and caroling. Find out more details here!

2
Theatre Aspen to Present Seth Rudetskys BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES Photo
Theatre Aspen to Present Seth Rudetsky's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES

Theatre Aspen announces their first-ever winter season, including Seth Rudetsky's 'Broadway Concert Series'. Get ready for an exciting lineup of performances.

3
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season Photo
Tony Awards Administration Committee Meets to Determine Eligibility for 2023-24 Season

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today to confirm the eligibility status of ten Broadway productions for the 2023-2024 season.

4
Robbie Fairchild, Ricky Ubeda & More to Star in Justin Peck & Jackie Sibblies Drur Photo
Robbie Fairchild, Ricky Ubeda & More to Star in Justin Peck & Jackie Sibblies Drury's ILLINOISE

Chicago Shakespeare Theater has revealed the cast of the highly anticipated Illinoise, a new kind of musical based on Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed concept album.

More Hot Stories For You

Corbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIESCorbin Bleu, Roger Bart, Sierra Boggess & More to Join Broadway Cares' RED BUCKET FOLLIES
Video: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway RevivalVideo: Original MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Members Visit the Broadway Revival
Roundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose PerformanceRoundabout Theatre Company 2024 Gala to Honor Kenny Leon & Feature Ariana DeBose Performance
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community FundMERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, PURLIE VICTORIOUS, SPAMALOT & HARMONY to Host Performances Benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You