Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks His 'Christine Cadenza' Challenge

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has challenged fans to make up their own cadenza at the end of Think of Me.

Webber's favorite will be performed by Christine the night The Phantom of the Opera reopens in the West End and on Broadway!

Webber chatted with the Associated Press about the new contest.

"I just thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to find a cadenza that we could do when finally we reopen in 2047,'" he joked. "Everybody is needing something to lift the spirits at the moment."

Webber even revealed that some of the submissions he's received are so good, the performers could be the next Christine.

"Some of them are very funny. Some of them are very good," he said. "And one or two of the girls who sent in things, I think we ought to actually see, because I think they could just possibly be Christines."

Watch Webber's initial announcement video about the contest below:





