Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks His 'Christine Cadenza' Challenge
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has challenged fans to make up their own cadenza at the end of Think of Me.
Webber's favorite will be performed by Christine the night The Phantom of the Opera reopens in the West End and on Broadway!
Webber chatted with the Associated Press about the new contest.
"I just thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to find a cadenza that we could do when finally we reopen in 2047,'" he joked. "Everybody is needing something to lift the spirits at the moment."
Webber even revealed that some of the submissions he's received are so good, the performers could be the next Christine.
"Some of them are very funny. Some of them are very good," he said. "And one or two of the girls who sent in things, I think we ought to actually see, because I think they could just possibly be Christines."
Read more on Portland Press Herald.
Watch Webber's initial announcement video about the contest below:
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
THE LION KING North American Tour to Release Live Virtual Content to Commemorate 18th Anniversary
Disney's The Lion King will offer a day of free live virtual content on the Disney on Broadway Instagram page (@DisneyOnBroadway) on Monday, April 27 ... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Laura Benanti, Ben Platt and More Join Sondheim 90th Birthday Virtual Celebration
Additional star performances were announced today for the all-star special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, 'Take M... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Explains How Cancer Affected the Creation of LOVE NEVER DIES
Below, watch as Andrew explains how the show was created, and the hurdles the creative team overcame to make it a reality. ... (read more)