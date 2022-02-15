Andrew Garfield, Sam Heughan, Beau & Emily Bridges and More Upcoming at 92Y

92Y has announced it's upcoming events including a screening of Tick...Tick... BOOM! and conversation with Andrew Garfield, and more!

Check out the full schedule below:

RE-SCHEDULED DATE

***In Person & Online***

Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf



TICK, TICK...BOOM! SCREENING AND CONVERSATION WITH Andrew Garfield

Tue, Feb 22, 6:30 pm, from $20 (Note: Online tickets are for the talk only and do not include the screening. The talk begins at 8:40 pm)

Reel Pieces with Annette Insdorf returns with actor Andrew Garfield and a screening of tick, tick...Boom! - in which he stars. Lin-Manuel Miranda's directorial debut was selected by the American Film Institute as one the 10 best films of the year. tick, tick...BOOM! is an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent . The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

***In Person & Online***



92Y Talks + Happy Sad Confused Present:

OUTLANDER'S SAM HEUGHAN IN CONVERSATION WITH JOSH HOROWITZ

Tue, Mar 1, 8 pm, from $20

Join Outlander star Sam Heughan with MTV News' Josh Horowitz on the eve of the eagerly anticipated new season of the smash hit series. The wait is over - season six has arrived, and Heughan is ready to discuss. Set in the wild North Carolina backcountry where Jamie and Claire Fraser have established their lives in the march toward the American Revolution, the new season asks big questions: what is the real nature of family, fate, and community? How can we defend a homeland from external forces that could destroy it - and the ones that haunt us from within? Adapted from Diana Gabaldon's international bestselling books, Outlander is more than an epic love story - it's a time-travelling, heart-pounding, trans-historical tour de force, anchored by Heughan's crackling chemistry with co-star Caitriona Balfe. Hear Heughan discuss his career and the making of this season, secrets from behind the scenes, where the show is headed next, and much more, on this special live taping of Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

***Online***



ANTHEM: NOAH HAWLEY IN CONVERSATION

Thu, Mar 3, 7 pm, $20

Join Emmy Award-winning showrunner, screenwriter, director and bestselling novelist Noah Hawley (creator of the award-winning FX's Fargo) on his acclaimed new novel Anthem. Described by Hawley as a "fantasy novel about the world - or a realistic novel about the fantasy would we live in," Anthem is both a brilliant dystopia and a literary adventure story that is eerily resonant with our time. Hear Hawley discuss what inspired him to write it, his insights on the core storytelling elements in TV and novels, upcoming projects, and much more.

***In Person & Online***

92Y Confronts Hate

SPOTLIGHT ON ANTISEMITISM: THE NEW YORK TIMES' BRET STEPHENS IN CONVERSATION WITH RABBI PETER J. RUBINSTEIN

Sun, Mar 6, 7:30 pm, $20

Join New York Times opinion columnist Bret Stephens with Rabbi Peter J. Rubinstein for an urgent conversation on the recent wave of antisemitism in America and abroad. More than three years after the deadly attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, it has become painfully clear that anti-Semitism cannot be ignored or wished away - but bigotry against Jews in its current form, Bret Stephens argues, comes from across the political spectrum and does not neatly adhere to old definitions of anti-Semitism. Hear him and Rabbi Rubinstein discuss the phenomenon of contemporary anti-Jewish hate, its pernicious effects on our culture and democracy, and what we can all do to fight for a more just society for everyone.

***Online***



ACTING: THE FIRST SIX LESSONS

Beau and Emily Bridges in Conversation with Backstage's Benjamin Lindsay

Wed, Mar 9, 7 pm, $20

Join Emmy Award-winning actor Beau Bridges and director and actress Emily Bridges with Backstage's Benjamin Lindsay on their new film Acting: The First Six Lessons. A unique blend of documentary and dramatic storytelling, as well as a candid look into three generations of the Bridges family, Acting follows a teacher (Beau) and student (Emily) as they explore the secrets of their craft - and in the process, the secrets of life itself. Hear them discuss the inspiration behind this unique project, the thrills and challenges of father-daughter collaboration, stories from behind the scenes, and much more. The First Six Lessons will be available on VOD platforms March 8.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

For more details and additional events including Ralph Buultjens on Global Prospect 2022, a look at the Flatiron Building and more, please click here: 92Y.org/Events

***Online***



BBC AMERICA's KILLING EVE

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer in Conversation with Vanity Fair's Joy Press

Thu, Feb 24, 7 pm, FREE with registration - here

***Online***



Dionne Warwick AND DAMON ELLIOTT IN CONVERSATION WITH SYMONE SANDERS

Mon, Feb 28, 7 pm, $20

***Online***

Mon, Feb 28, 7 pm, $20



Recalibrate Reality: The Future of NY features conversations with leading figures in government, business, the arts, academia, science and public health, and other key sectors, hosted by Scott Rechler. The series continues with Sandeep Mathrani (Feb 17) and more TBA. Past conversations are available On Demand and the series returns later this winter. All events are FREE with registration.