Andrew Barth Feldman to Return to Lawrence Woodmere Academy to Perform Songs From 13

Actor and Producer Andrew Barth Feldman will return to his high school alma mater, Lawrence Woodmere Academy [LWA], to host and perform songs from 13 the musical with music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and book by Dan Elish and Robert Horn. Feldman made the announcement on Thursday, via Zoom, to an enthusiastic audience of LWA students, that the performance is scheduled to take place on Sunday March 3, 2024.

Lawrence Woodmere Academy is thrilled to welcome Feldman back to the Barbra Barth Feldman Performing Arts Center at Hessel Hall; named for his mother who was a long time friend, alumni ('82), Camp Director (2010-2019) and finally the Head of School at LWA prior to her passing in 2019. This event is open to the public. Proceeds raised from the benefit concert will be used to continue to progress the performing arts program at Lawrence Woodmere Academy. To get more information and tickets to the performance call 516-374-9000.

Beloved by many at LWA, Andrew Barth Feldman has gained a well-deserved reputation as an exceptional actor. He was the recipient of the 2018 Jimmy Award for his high school performance in Catch Me If You Can and in 2019 Feldman made his Broadway debut in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Having appeared in several television and online series, Andrew Barth Feldman expanded into movies with a supporting role in A Tourist's Guide to Love and a leading role opposite Jennifer Lawrence in No Hard Feelings.