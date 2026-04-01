Andrew Barth Feldman To Direct OBIT. at East Village Basement

Andrew Barth Feldman (No Hard Feelings, We Had A World) will direct the New York premiere of Obit., a new play by Trey Everett that will have a strictly limited 16-performance engagement at East Village Basement, May 14 through May 30.

The cast of Obit. features Loren Lester, Carson Higgins, Jerusha Cavazos and Kerstin Anderson. Scenic design is by Nessa Scabuzzo, lighting design is by Wheeler Moon, costume design is by Amanda Roberge, and production stage management is by Emma Yehle. The Production Assistant is Nicole Yagar.

When an anxious soon-to-be father returns to his estranged dad’s chaotic New York apartment, he’s pulled into a messy, darkly funny confrontation with family history, forgotten memories, and the unraveling mind of a man he thought he’d already said goodbye to, until an obituary forces him to rewrite what legacy really means. Balancing dark, biting humor with emotional urgency, Obit. explores dementia, generational inheritance, and the fear of becoming one's parents, while asking what, if anything, we leave behind when memory fails.

(Director) is best known for his on-screen breakout, co-starring with Jennifer Lawrence in Sony comedy No Hard Feelings from Good Boys’ director, Gene Stupnitsky. He can also be seen in Jason Reitman’s feature Saturday Night, and stars in Maude Apatow’s upcoming directorial debut Poetic License alongside Cooper Hoffman and Leslie Mann. Since making his Broadway debut as the youngest actor to ever take on the role of Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, Andrew has been seen on stage as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway, in Joshua Harmon’s Lortel nominated play We Had a World, and most recently Oliver in the Tony Award-winning Maybe Happy Ending on Broadway. Obit. will mark Feldman’s New York directorial debut.

Performances are on Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30pm. Additional performances include Monday, May 25 at 7:30 PM, Thursday, May 21 at 2 PM, and Thursday, May 28 at 2 PM. There will be 16 performances in total. Seating is general admission.