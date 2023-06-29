Andre De Shields, Andrew Polec & Bradley Dean Will Take Part in RHINEGOLD Concert

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Tony winner Andre De Shields is set to star in a concert presentation of Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's Rhinegold- a musical he first appeared in in 1973. He will be joined by Bradley Dean (Dear Evan Hansen, The Phantom of the Opera) as Odin, and Andrew Polec (Bat Out Of Hell The Musical) as Thor.

The cabaret event will take place at the Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 W 42nd St.) on July 14 (7pm, 9:30pm). This will be the first Jim Steinman in New York City event since his death in 2021.

Rhinegold is based on Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold opera, written in 1869. The musical played the Mercer Arts Center in 1973, followed by a run at Playwrights Horizons in 1975.