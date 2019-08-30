Andréa Burns and Carolyn Mignini Join Cast of THE ROSE TATTOO

Andréa Burns has joined the company of The Rose Tattoo as "Peppina" and Carolyn Mignini has joined as "Assunta."

Rehearsals have just begin and Broadway performances will begin on September 19, 2019.

The full company includes: Cassie Beck, Alexander Bello, Tina Benko, Andréa Burns, Susan Cella, Emun Elliott, Paige Gilbert, Greg Hildreth, Isabella Iannelli, Jacob Michael Laval, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Carolyn Mignini, Portia, Ella Rubin, Jennifer Sánchez, Constance Shulman, Burke Swanson, Marisa Tomei.

This is one Tennessee Williams woman you won't soon forget. Marisa Tomei plays Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust and life in the arms of a fiery suitor. Sharply directed by Cullman, Williams' lesser-known gem sizzles with humor and heart in sultry New Orleans. Serafina erupts from the depths of despair to the heights of passion in this Tony Award-winning Best Play.

ANDRÉA BURNS recently garnered rave reviews for her portrayal of the legendary Judy Holliday in Willy Holtzman's Smart Blonde. Broadway: In The Heights (Drama Desk Award) On Your Feet! (Outer Critics Circle nomination), The Nance, The Ritz, The Full Monty, Beauty and The Beast. Off-Broadway: Encores! Working, Songs For A New World, Saturday Night. Television: "Blue Bloods," "Kevin Can Wait," "Jessica Jones," "Mindhunter," "Law & Order: SVU." Andréa plays the new role of Fausta in Stephen Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.

Carolyn Mignini can be seen in the upcoming feature What Is Life Worth starring Michael Keaton. In Season 3 of HBO's "The Deuce," she continues as "Joan Merrell," and portrays "Ilene Mulvaney" in Showtime's acclaimed "Escape At Dannemora,"directed by Ben Stiller. NY theater highlights include Fiddler On The Roof, The Fantasticks, Tintypes (Drama Desk nom.), Christoher Durang's Sister Mary Ignatious Exlains It All For You, and many seasons as a member of Ensemble Studio Theatre. carolynmignini.com

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





