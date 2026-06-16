Ana Gasteyer Developing New Holiday-Themed Music Competition Series

Ana Gasteyer, who was nominated for a Tony this year for her performance in the Tony-winning musical Schmigadoon!, is currently developing a new musical competition series, Deadline reports.

Titled "The Most Wonderful Song of the Year," the series seeks to discover the next festive hit song, with up-and-comers competing against seasoned artists through performances of original songs.

Throughout the series, an audience will vote for their favorites, resulting in a winner that aims to take over the holiday season and pop culture, a la Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

In a departure from usual competition shows, the series is being developed as a social-first program, with a vertical emphasis to make it available on platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram. Gasteyer is producing with her Most Wonderful Company alongside SuperBloom House and Mission Control Media.

Gasteyer is no stranger to holiday music, having released an album of Christmas tunes in 2019's Sugar & Booze, followed by her oft-performed live show of the same name.

Gasteyer is currently playing the role of Mildred Layton in the Broadway production of Schmigadoon!, and earned a Tony nomination for her performance. Previous Broadway credits include Once Upon A Mattress, The Royal Family, Wicked, The Threepenny Opera, and Rocky Horror.