American Dance Machine for the 21st Century Awarded $49,500 by NYSCA

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) announced today a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021.

"The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it's essential we do all we can to help this artistry thrive once again," Governor Hochul said. "These awardees represent the best of what New York's vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well."

"In a joint statement, Nikki Feirt Atkins, ADM21 Founder and Producing Artistic Director and Diane Kuhl, Executive Director, said, "We are deeply appreciative of Governor Hochul's leadership and the commitment of our New York legislature to energize the recovery of New York's arts and cultural sector. We are extremely grateful to have been awarded $49,500 from NYSCA for critical salary support, as we plan ADM21's 10th Anniversary celebration with a return to live performances in 2022. Throughout the pandemic, ADM21 has continued to employ over 100 outstanding dance artists and stagers from ballet companies and Broadway, of which 43% are of color, to reconstruct show-stopping, reimagined musical theater dance numbers thereby creating a Virtual Video series. The NYSCA grant is a catalytic investment to elevate ADM21's mission to preserve and propel the brilliance of musical theater choreography, an important American art form."

"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. 2022 will continue to bring change and American Dance Machine for the 21st Century will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem," said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. "On behalf of the entire NYSCA Team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award."

"Council congratulates American Dance Machine for the 21st century on their grant award! New York State arts and culture organizations inspire New Yorkers and cultivate community in every region," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to our state's health, and Council recognizes the dynamic impact of NYSCA grantees on the well-being of all New Yorkers. "

