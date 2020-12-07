American Ballet Theatre Creates Digital Cookbook, ABT KITCHEN

American Ballet Theatre is taking technique from the barre to the kitchen with its first-ever digital cookbook, ABT Kitchen. A creative compilation from contributors across the organization, ABT Kitchen includes 65 personal recipes from ABT dancers, musicians, and staff. With illustrations by ABT dancer and artist Javier Rivet, this digital cookbook is a feast for eyes and appetites. Beginning today, Monday, December 7, ABT Kitchen is available for purchase for $15 on ABT's website.

Cooked up while members of the Company quarantined in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABT Kitchen showcases recipes alongside personal anecdotes and ABT memories from performers and behind-the-scenes staff and crew. With chapters including Warm-Up (Breakfast), Overture (Appetizers), Act I (Soups and Pastas), Act II (Entrees), and Curtain Call (Desserts), ABT Kitchen evokes a night at the ballet with each course. Foodies and balletomanes alike will delight in dishes such as "Pirouette Pumpkin Muffins" by Executive Director Kara Medoff Barnett, "Cindy's Carbonara" from Principal Dancer Isabella Boylston, "Puttanesca à la Pierrot" by corps de ballet dancer Connor Holloway, and "Adagio Braised Short Ribs" by Principal Dancer Hee Seo.

ABT Kitchen is brought to life by Javier Rivet's custom artwork. Rivet, a member of ABT's corps de ballet since 2018, created eight original, food-inspired illustrations and several ballet motifs that capture the creativity in both cooking and dance.

With eye-catching designs and mouth-watering meals, ABT Kitchen will add color and joy to any chef's virtual bookshelf and will brighten the holiday season. For more information and to purchase ABT Kitchen, please visit www.abt.org/abt-kitchen/. A gifting option is available. All proceeds benefit American Ballet Theatre

