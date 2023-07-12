Ambient Electronica Duo, Elliott Sharp & Don McKenzie, to Perform at Seeyamañana in New York City

Join Elliott Sharp and Don McKenzie at Seeyamañana in New York City for a captivating evening of ambient electronica.

Experience a fusion of mesmerizing music and delectable botanical cocktails, served alongside plant-inspired Mexican dishes.

Don't miss this unique blend of sounds and flavors at one of NYC's hottest spots.

Performance Details:

ANCIENT CODE

Elliott Sharp & Don McKenzie

At Seeyamañana.

~ No cover ~

Seeyamañana 49 W 27th St, New York City

seeyamanananyc.com

Thursday July 13th

8-11pm