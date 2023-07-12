Ambient Electronica Duo, Elliott Sharp & Don McKenzie, to Perform at Seeyamañana in New York City

1
Cast Set for HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T.
Get all the details about the world premiere of HIPPEST TRIP — THE SOUL TRAIN MUSICAL at A.C.T., featuring Quentin Earl Darrington and an incredible cast. Experience the magic of Soul Train as this musical takes you on a journey through its legendary music and cultural impact.
Photos: First Look at All New Production Photos From HERE LIES LOVE
All new production photos have been released for Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. Check out the all new photos here!
2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will reveal the nominations for the 2023 Emmy Awards. Eligible nominees include Schmigadoon!, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, The Crown, The White Lotus, and more. Check back for live updates!
Vanessa Williams Joins Producing Team of A WONDERFUL WORLD
Full casting has been announced for A Wonderful World, A New Musical about the Life and Loves of Louis Armstrong, which was previously announced to star James Monroe Iglehart. The production also welcomes multiple Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams to the lead producing team. Find out more about the show, and the cast, here!