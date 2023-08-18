Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” will premiere in 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away Photo 1 Broadway Lyricist and Librettist Tom Jones Has Passed Away
What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical Photo 2 What We Know So Far About THE NOTEBOOK Musical
Matthew Broderick, J. Smith-Cameron, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in Enc Photo 3 Broderick, Smith-Cameron, Garber, Brooke Shields & More Will Star in LOVE LETTERS
Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy on Broadway and National Tour Photo 4 Newcomer Nichelle Lewis Will Lead THE WIZ as Dorothy

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID

Broadway, film and television stars Taye Diggs (“Rent”) and Amber Riley (“Glee”) will voice King Triton and Ursula in “Disney Junior’s Ariel,” an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney has also announced that Mykal-Michelle Harris (“Raven’s Home”) has been cast in the lead role of Ariel.

Amber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID The series follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond.

In addition to Harris, Diggs and Riley, the series stars Elizabeth Phoenix Caro (“The Christmas Chronicles”) and Cruz Flateau (“SuperKitties”) as Ariel’s friends Lucia and Fernie, respectively, and Gracen Newton (“Puppy Dog Pals”) as Flounder.

“Disney Junior’s Ariel” will premiere in 2024 on Disney Junior and Disney+.

Taye Diggs is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the AngryAmber Riley & Taye Diggs to Voice Ursula & King Triton in Disney's ARIEL Animated Series Inspired By THE LITTLE MERMAID Inch, the TV series Private Practice (2007-2013), Murder in the First (2014-2016), and All American (2018-), and the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Brown Sugar (2002), and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013).

Amber Riley is best known for her portrayal of Mercedes Jones on the Fox comedy-drama series Glee (2009–2015). In December 2015, she portrayed Addaperle, the Good Witch of the North, in NBC's live performance of The Wiz.

In 2016, Riley originated the lead role of Effie White in the West End debut of Dreamgirls. She won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical and Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Musical Performance in 2017 for her work.



RELATED STORIES

1
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway Photo
Vina Morales to Join the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

Get the latest news on Vina Morales as she joins the cast of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway. Don't miss your chance to see this acclaimed musical at the Broadway Theatre.

2
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapps Debut Album Snow Angel Photo
Listen: Hear MEAN GIRLS Star Reneé Rapp's Debut Album 'Snow Angel'

Broadway alum and Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has released her debut album, 'Snow Angel.' Alongside the album, Rapp will also drop the music video for 'Pretty Girls,' which was directed by actress and model Cara Delevingne. The album also includes previous singles 'Snow Angel' and 'Talk Too Much,' which were released earlier this summer.

3
Listen: Hear Idina Menzels New Dance Album Drama Queen Photo
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Wicked and Frozen star Idina Menzel worked alongside hitmakers Nile Rodgers, Jake Shears, Justin Tranter, Sir Nolan, Simon Wilcox, Laura Veltz, Jim Eliot, Maty Noyes, Mitch Allan, Lindy Robbins, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and more to create a body of work that is a departure from what she’s put out in the past. Listen to the new album!

4
Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024 Photo
Ivo van Hove to Direct JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam in 2024

Ivo van Hove is set to direct a production of Jesus Christ Superstar at Nationale Theaterkassa in the Netherlands in 2024. Find out more about this highly anticipated production and the renowned director's impressive body of work.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Guns N' Roses Return With the Debut of 'Perhaps'Guns N' Roses Return With the Debut of 'Perhaps'
Slayyyter Releases New Club Essential 'Erotic Electronic'Slayyyter Releases New Club Essential 'Erotic Electronic'
Doechii Releases New Single 'Booty Drop'Doechii Releases New Single 'Booty Drop'
Sabrina Carpenter Joins K-Pop Girl Group Fifty Fifty on New Version of Hit Single 'Cupid - Twin Ver.'Sabrina Carpenter Joins K-Pop Girl Group Fifty Fifty on New Version of Hit Single 'Cupid - Twin Ver.'

Videos

Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press! Video Video: The Company of JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Meets the Press!
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale Video
Full Creative Team Announced For BOOP! THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Tickets Now On Sale
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour Video
Meet The Stars of The New PETER PAN National Tour
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You