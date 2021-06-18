Always Look on the Bright Side of Life!

From the comedic brilliance of the mighty Pythons and their hysterically inaccurate retelling of King Arthur's quest for the Holy Grail, Eric Idle adapts his original Broadway script to streamline the music and laughter for a COVID-friendly environment. Brought to life on the new expansive Pavilion stage by inspiringly inventive director BT McNicholl (Cabaret, Billy Elliot, West Side Story) with scenic design by the rejuvinatingly resourceful Nate Bertone (Murder on the Orient Express), we will be storming the castle for four weeks from June 16 through July 10. And we won't even require you to bring a shrubbery!



Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle

Music and Lyrics by John Du Prez and Eric Idle

Playing Now through July 10th

Ogunquit Playhouse

207.646.5511 | OgunquitPlayhouse.org | 10 Maine St (Rte 1), Ogunquit, ME



