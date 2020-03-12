All CTGLA Theatre Closed Over COVID19 Concerns
It was announced today Center Theater Group has cancelled all performances. The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes, and Block Party at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre will immediately cease operations to help lessen the spread of the virus.
Those with tickets should contact their point of purchase.
In a statement the company said:
As you know, the ongoing response to COVID-19/novel coronavirus has been quickly evolving. To comply with the overnight directive of the California Department of Public Health and a mandate from the County of Los Angeles, we are immediately canceling all performances of The Book of Mormon, The Antipodes, and Block Party at the Ahmanson Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, and Kirk Douglas Theatre to help lessen the spread of the virus. It is imperative that we act on the advice of government officials, public health authorities, and medical professionals.
The need to cancel a production is never easy, as it impacts many people in our community, including our dedicated staff, artists, and craftspeople. However, in these most difficult of times, we must keep our entire community safe, and that will remain the most important factor in how we continue to respond to the current moment.
We will keep you updated as new information becomes available. We are contacting current ticket holders via email, but please contact tickets@ctgla.org if you have any questions.
Your ongoing support of Center Theatre Group is deeply appreciated and absolutely vital as we continue our mission to serve the diverse audiences of Los Angeles by producing and presenting theatre of the highest caliber, by nurturing new artists, by attracting new audiences, and by developing youth outreach and arts education programs.
We look forward to the moment that we can once again Raise the Curtain at the Ahmanson, Taper, and Douglas and celebrate the power of theatre with you.
