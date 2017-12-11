All Broadway Shows On As Scheduled; Modified Train Service Resumes at 42nd

Dec. 11, 2017  

Following a pipe bomb going off in the corridor connecting the Times Square/42nd Street subway stop and Port Authority this morning resulting in the shutting down and evacuation of the stations - modified service has resumed.

The MTA reports that service on 1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, W and Shuttle has resumed 42nd St. A, C, E trains continue to bypass 42nd St. Passengers can still expect delays.

All Broadway shows scheduled for performances today, December 11th, are currently playing as scheduled.

Curtain times for tonight are as follows:
Cats - 8 PM
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - 7 PM
Chicago - 8 PM
Home For The Holidays - 7 PM
Miss Saigon - 8 PM
Once On This Island - 8 PM
The Phantom of the Opera - 8 PM
School of Rock - 7 PM
Wicked - 7 PM


