Alice Ripley, Maria Dizzia and More to Perform Live Streamed Play Readings on New Platform Play-PerView
Producers Jeremy Wein and Mirirai Sithole have launched a new live-streaming theater initiative called Play-PerView!
They will be delivering one-time-only, live-streamed theatrical events and original series into the homes of theater fans around the world!
Proceeds from all events will be directed to arts organizations impacted by the COVID-19 virus.
It has been announced via Play-PerView's website, that the lineup of content that will be streamed includes:
Thursday, March 26
A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2
By Lucas Hnath
A one-time-only, live streamed reading of Lucas Hnath's Tony Award-nominated play, featuring:
Maria Dizzia ("Orange Is The New Black," What the Constitution Means to Me national tour) as Nora Helmer
Linda Powell (Amazon's "The Report," Passage at Soho Rep) as Anne Marie
Stuart Zagnit (Roundabout's Caroline, or Change; Newsies) as Torvald Helmer
Mirirai Sithole ("Black Mirror: Smithereens;" School Girls, or, The African Mean Girls Play) as Emmy Helmer
Proceeds benefit Actors Theatre of Louisville and Vineyard Theatre.
Purchase tickets HERE.
a??Friday, March 27
FAMILY FRIDAY
ORIGINAL NON-SCRIPTED PROGRAM
Featuring check-ins, interviews, and performances from notable theatrical families, beginning with Tony Award nominees Lauren Worsham (A Gentlemans Guide to Love and Murder) and Kyle Jarrow (The Spongebob Musical), Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Founding Artistic Director of Colt Coeur) and Brian Wiles (Showtimes "Billions").
a??
Proceeds benefit Colt Coeur and The Civilians.
Purchase tickets HERE.
Sunday, March 29
THE PINK UNICORN
By Elise Forier Edie
a??Directed by AMY E. JONES
Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley (Next to Normal, Side Show) reprises her solo performance in The Pink Unicorn, a one-time-only, live-streamed reading of Out of The Box Theatrics' production by Elise Forier Edie.
Proceeds benefit The Actors Fund and Out of The Box Theatrics
Purchase tickets HERE.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
