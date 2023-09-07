Alexei Ratmansky and Marina Harss in Conversation With Sara Mearns Comes to 92Y

The event is on Monday, October 2 at 7:30 pm ET.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

The 92nd Street Y, New York presents Alexei Ratmansky — one of the most celebrated ballet choreographers of our time — and acclaimed dance critic Marina Harss for a conversation about Harss’ long-awaited new biography, The Boy from Kyiv, moderated by New York City Ballet star Sara Mearns. The conversation is in person in 92NY’s newly renovated Buttenwieser Hall at the Arnhold Center on Monday, October 2 at 7:30 pm ET, as well as online. 

Ratmansky has revitalized the art of ballet with a bold, sprawling body of work suffused with vivid emotion and his unique, and always surprising, approach to storytelling. Harss’s new biography is an audacious act of storytelling in its own right. After following the ascent of Ratmansky’s career for nearly two decades, she tells the story of an artist of mixed Ukrainian and Russian descent honing his craft, discovering his voice, and using his platform on the global stage to become the most vocal critic of Vladimir Putin in the quintessentially Russian ballet world.

Hear Ratmansky, Harss and Mearns — recent star of Ratmansky’s Romeo & Juliet — discuss his remarkable life and career, the enlightening new biography, the unique relationship between dancer and choreographer, stories that didn’t make it into the book, and more.

Marina Harss will sign copies of The Boy from Kyiv  following the talk.




