Alex Newell, Taylor Trensch, Caroline Innerbichler & More to Lead SHUCKED World Premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company

The cast also features John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, and Ashley D. Kelley.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Alex Newell, Taylor Trensch, Caroline Innerbichler & More to Lead SHUCKED World Premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company Pioneer Theatre Company has announced the full cast of Shucked, a new Broadway bound musical, which will have its world premiere at PTC from October 28 through November 12, 2022. The production is described as follows:

Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. With an outrageously funny book by Tony Award®-winner Robert Horn, an irresistible score by Grammy Award®-winning songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award®-winner Jack O'Brien, Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

CAST AND CREATIVE

Leading the cast are John Behlmann (Tootsie, Significant Other) as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon (GLOW on Netflix, currently in Monarch on Fox) as Peanut, Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels, War Horse) as Beau, Caroline Innerbichler (Anna in the North American Tour of Frozen) as Maizy, Ashley D. Kelley (Marvel's Luke Cage and Insatiable-both on Netflix) as Storyteller 1, Alex Newell (Glee on Fox, Once on This Island) as Lulu, and Taylor Trensch (Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!) as Storyteller 2.

Comprising the Ensemble are Miki Abraham (Oxygen's The Glee Project), Dwayne Clark (The Color Purple), Rheaume Crenshaw (Amazing Grace), Kaitlyn Davidson (Cinderella on Broadway, White Christmas at PTC), Jaygee Macapugay (School of Rock), Scott Stangland (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Esteban Suero (Man of La Mancha at Westport Country Playhouse), Yasmeen Sulieman (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Quinn VanAntwerp (AMC's Better Call Saul), and Alan Wiggins (Paradise Square).

Joining the aforementioned Clark, McAnally, Horn, and O'Brien on the Creative Team are Sarah O'Gleby (Choreographer), Jason Howland (Musical Supervisor), Scott Pask (Scenic Designer), Tilly Grimes (Costume Designer), Japhy Weideman (Lighting Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Daniel Edmonds (Musical Director/Conductor), and Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Designer). Michelle Bosch is Production Stage Manager.

Tickets are available individually, or as part of PTC's season packages, at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.


