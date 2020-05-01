Alex Brightman, Rob McClure & Jelani Remy Join Social Media Fundraising Campaign

Today at 3 p.m. ET Alex Brightman, Rob McClure and Jelani Remy are kicking off a COVID-19 fundraising campaign on social media in collaboration with Harmony Helper, an app that uses patented technologies to help singers improve their performance, to raise money for the Actor's Fund as many performers are in need during this crisis.

As part of the campaign, Alex, Rob and Jelani will be singing a chorus of their favorite Broadway song and challenge 5-10 followers to participate. For every individual that participates and tags Harmony Helper on social media and uses #Hear1Sing1, Harmony Helper will donate $5 per video, up to $5,000 total. All participants are encouraged to make a donation to the Actor's Fund.

Harmony Helper is the only app that utilizes patented technologies to provide singers with the convenience and control of a 24/7 digital rehearsal room anytime, anywhere, regardless of skill level. Harmony Helper improves singing accuracy and builds confidence, helping singers and performance groups deliver their best performances. The innovative learning tool is easy-to-use and complete with the most comprehensive list of features, including a mobile sheet music scanner, real-time visual feedback on pitch and rhythm, vocal part volume control and a novel 5-step approach to learning and holding harmonies. The group sharing feature allows music directors and coaches to easily share songbooks with their performers, freeing them from one-on-one instruction so they can concentrate on improving the performance of the group. Founded in 2017 by CEO and founder Andrew Goren, Harmony Helper is comprised of a passionate team of expert technologists, seasoned entrepreneurs, and well-respected Broadway performers and performance experts.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





