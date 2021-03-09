Alex Brightman, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez and More Featured on 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION Commentary

John Johnson and Very Intensive Productions have announced the release of 35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Focus, an album of commentary, original cast interviews, and track-by-track song breakdowns. The album is available now (March 9) via Spotify, Apple Music, and all streaming platforms.

Did you know that the song "Crazytown" is structured around the 20 most common nightmares of college students?

Or that "The Ballad of Sara Berry" was written in 2 days before its world premiere?

Hear how the guitar riff of "Good Lady" was pulled straight out of "Giants in the Sky,"

The first line of "Party Goes with You" was recorded with the wrong lyric ... and no one caught it,

And learn the tragically true story that inspired "Cut You a Piece."

Plus so much more.

35MM: A Musical Exhibition is a cult-hit musical written by Ryan Scott Oliver that has been performed hundreds of times all over the world, including Japan, Australia, Scotland, England, Canada and across the US. With a cast recording (by Ghostlight Records) that has been experienced more than 20 million times, the show is song cycle based on photographs by world-renowned Broadway photographer Matthew Murphy (Murphymade.com).

The podcast-style album is narrated by Ryan Scott Oliver and features interviews with original cast members Alex Brightman, Ben Crawford, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez and Betsy Wolfe, with additional commentary by Murphy. Every song (including transitions) receives a track-by-track breakdown, analyzing music and lyrics and digging deep into their origins and inspirations.

A comprehensive deep dive perfect for actors, directors, writers, and creatives of any kind, 35MM: A Musical Exhibition in Focus also includes Oliver and Murphy reflecting on the decade-old songs and photographs respectively ("Matt and Ryan Grade 35MM"), a discussion with the original cast about the show's legacy ("Parting Shots"), and a TedTalk-style tutorial guiding young creatives on how to develop and produce their own work by the writer himself ("RSO's Thoughts on Making Stuff Happen").

The track list is as follows:

1. Stop Time: Commentary

2. Crazytown: Commentary - feat. Alex Brightman

3. Transition 1: Commentary

4. On Monday: Commentary - feat. Betsy Wolfe

5. Caralee: Commentary - feat. Michael Lowney

6. The Party Goes with You: Commentary - feat. Lindsay Mendez

7. Good Lady: Commentary - feat. Ben Crawford & Lindsay Mendez

8. Transition 2: Commentary - feat. Lindsay Mendez

9. Make Me Happy: Commentary - feat. Ben Crawford

10. The Seraph: Commentary - feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

11. Immaculate Deception: Commentary - feat. Alex Brightman & Lindsay Mendez

12. Transition 3: Commentary

13. Leave Luanne: Commentary - feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

14. Mama, Let Me In: Commentary - feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson

15. Why Must We Tell Them Why?: Commentary

16. Twisted Teeth: Commentary - feat. Jay Armstrong Johnson & Betsy Wolfe

17. Hemming & Hawing: Commentary - feat. Ben Crawford & Betsy Wolfe

18. Transition 4: Commentary

19. Cut You a Piece: Commentary - feat. Betsy Wolfe

20. Transition 5: Commentary

21. The Ballad of Sara Berry: Commentary - feat. Lindsay Mendez, Alex Brightman & Jay Armstrong Johnson

22. Finale: Commentary

23. Matt and RSO Grade 35MM

24. RSO's Thoughts of Making Stuff Happen

25. Parting Shots - feat. Alex Brightman, Ben Crawford, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Lindsay Mendez & Betsy Wolfe