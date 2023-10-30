Alex Boniello, Damon J. Gillespie, and More Will Lead Industry Presentation of THE WAY OUT

There will be a by invitation only presentation on Thursday November 2nd.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

The Way Out will host an industry presentation this week. Directed by Dave Solomon, the cast includes Gus Birney, Alex Boniello, Sebastian Delascasas, Damon J. Gillespie, Chris Gray and Elizabeth Teeter.

THE WAY OUT is a play about 1969, a time when the world was at war. And the U.S. was at war with itself. Young men were faced with a draft lottery that was basically a mandatory government-imposed death sentence. A period of free-love turned into an era of turmoil. It was a pivotal moment in history, but we have never really seen that history from the perspective that this play brings to the stage. It is through the eyes of the young people at that time and based on the playwright's actual experiences living on a commune in upstate New York when the draft lottery took place. It is a perspective that is incredibly relevant today as it is reflected in the current socio-political climate and the divisiveness that has risen in our country over the past few years.

This presentation of THE WAY OUT is being produced by Sandy Silverberg of Sanford Silver Productions who also carries this piece forward as a passion project for both him and his wife, playwright Diana Amsterdam, who sadly passed in 2019. They met when Diana was battling Stage 4 breast cancer. She was already an award-winning writer and together they fought to bring this play to a New York stage before she left us. It was her wish to see this play and her story continue on and she stays with us in spirit and as this next phase begins with this workshop lab and reading presentation.

Alex Boniello (Dear Evan Hansen) leads a cast that includes Gus Birney (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Sebastian Delascasas (How To Defend Yourself), Damon J. Gillespie (Aladdin), Chris Gray (The Mist) and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice). Dave Solomon (Pump up the Volume) directs.

The play includes additional material by director Dave Solomon. Other members of the creative team include Ashley Alexandra (Assistant Director), Evan Bernardin Productions (general manager), Kate Lumpkin (casting director), Michael Holland (composer), Melanie T. Morgan (production stage manager) and Elizabeth Allen (assistant stage manager).

