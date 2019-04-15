Alessandra Corona Announced At Theatre At St. Jeans

Alessandra Corona presents her Performing Works in two evenings, two different programs of dance/theater works by choreographers Manuel Vignoulle and Guido Tuveri, June 1 & 2, 7:30 PM, at The Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 East 76 Street (between Lexington & Third Avenues).

Corona continues her commitment to develop original works that integrate dance, music, theater and video, created by exceptional choreographers. This season will see works by French choreographer Manuel Vignoulle, and Guido Tuveri who, like Ms. Corona, is a native of Sardinia. Arrangements and original music are by Thomas Lentakis.

On the program for both evenings is W2!, created and choreographed by Manuel Vignoulle, set to music selections by Tchaikovsky, Corelli and Torelli, arranged by composer Thomas Lentakis.

Poet/singer Parris Lewis will join the cast of dancers, delivering her original poem: "If your levees were to break How hard would our waters rage? No timid approach to things that are Not distant We are the same Even if you can only see Beauty personified."

Choreographer Vignoulle here explores the evolution of the male/female dynamic in history from a contemporary man's point of view, and the corresponding changes in gender roles. Through the experiences of women from different periods and cultures, the ballet speaks of the transformation of the status of women over time and how this has influenced men's behavior.

June 1st performance will also include Just Joy, choreographed by Guido Tuveri in collaboration with the company and danced to original music by American composer Thomas Lentakis as well as songs sung by Sardinian artist Elena Ledda ("Amargura" and "Sa Lughe"). Just Joy is a celebration of the stages of life, and an expression of the passion and joy that dance brings, even in times of difficulties and sorrow.

June 2nd performance will consist of w2! and InnerAction, by Tuveri in collaboration with the company. An exploration of relationships without emotional barriers, the work also features short video clips projected randomly, and is danced to a collage of music and original compositions by Thomas Lentakis.

Alessandra Corona, a native of Cagliari, Sardinia, was trained at the National Ballet Academy in Rome. Upon moving to New York, she quickly became a principal dancer with Ballet Hispanico, touring with the company for 12 years, during which time she originated many roles. At the invitation of Ann Reinking, she toured for 2 years in the international company of Fosse,and appeared in the City Center Encores! production of Richard Rodgers' No Strings, directed by Reinking. Alessandra has taught ballet, modern and jazz in the U.S. and Italy. A resident of NYC, she founded Alessandra Corona Performing Works in 2012.

Manuel Vignoulle, French choreographer now based in New York, trained at The Conservatoire National Superieur de Danse de Paris, and performed with the Ballet du Grand Theatre de Geneve/Switzerland, Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet/New York, La La Human Steps/Canada, Het Nationale Ballet/The Netherlands, the State Theatre/South Africa, and The Forsythe Company/Germany. His work has been commissioned by numerous companies, including Ailey II and 10 Hairy Legs.

Guido Tuveri, from Cagliari, Sardinia, has choreographed and directed numerous productions for companies from the Cia de Camara in Costa Rica, to SKanes dans theater in Malmo Sweden, to the Balletto di Sardegna in Italy, where he was also artistic director from 2008 to 2012.

Parris Lewis, New York singer/songwriter/poet, currently performs with The New York Choral Society and ColemanCollective. She is also a Teaching Artist for the Leadership Program and the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall.

Thomas Lentakis (composer/arranger), is a NYC native trained at Columbia University and Sarah Lawrence College. He is co-founder of the New York-based band the Agents, and composer of electronic music for dance companies. He has worked with the Corona Performing Works since its founding in 2012, arranging music and composing original scores for all productions.

www.acoronaworks.com

Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2 at 7:30 PM The Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 East 76 Street (between Lexington & Third Avenues) Tickets: $25; $18 for students Reservations: 212.868.4444 or www.smarttix.com







