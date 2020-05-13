Alan Menken, Nikki Renée Daniels, Jeff Kready and More Join Kaufman Music Center's DAY OF MUSICAL ACTION

On Monday, June 1 (4 - 8 pm EDT), the entire Kaufman Music Center community will come together for a Day of Musical Action, a special online event featuring performances by students and faculty from all of the Center's programs, including Special Music School, Lucy Moses School, Face the Music and Luna Composition Lab. The event will be live streamed free of charge on Kaufman Music Center's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KaufmanMusicCenter.

The 6 - 8 pm hours of the event feature performances by celebrity guests, including violinist Joshua Bell, Broadway stars Nikki Renée Daniels and Jeff Kready, Broadway composer Alan Menken, conductor David Robertson (performing Steve Reich's Clapping Music with his twin sons), pianist Orli Shaham, composer/violinist/vocalist Caroline Shaw, flutist Carol Wincenc, legendary songwriter Paul Williams, pianist Shai Wosner and others to be announced, along with Kaufman Music Center Artists-in-Residence JACK Quartet, composer/flutist/vocalist Nathalie Joachim, and composer/educator Rob Kapilow. Also appearing will be pianist Emanuel Ax, flutist Sir James Galway, composer Missy Mazzoli, and broadcasters Terrance McKnight and John Schaefer.

The Day of Musical Action will raise critical funds in support of Kaufman Music Center's ongoing efforts to level the playing field for more than 4,000 music students from diverse backgrounds each year. The Center is facing significant financial challenges as a result of COVID-19. While KMC's doors are closed, the Center cannot receive critical revenue from in-person programs, including ticket sales, tuition and building rentals. Additionally, KMC was forced to postpone its annual Gala, which accounts for nearly one million dollars in support of music education and performance programs that transform lives.

The Day of Musical Action follows a distinctive model: members of the Kaufman Music Center community who wish to participate (via pre-recorded video) are requested to donate or fundraise at least $100, while online attendance is free. KMC students, faculty, supporters, parents, and staff are all welcome to take part, along with the artists noted above.

Donations to Kaufman's music education and performance programs can be made here: https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/page/kaufman-day-of-musical-action/





