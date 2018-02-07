Alan Cumming Returns to Cafe Carlyle This Summer

Acclaimed singer/actor Alan Cumming returns to Café Carlyle with an all-new show, Legal Immigrant, June 19-30. Alan Cumming has been described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business, by The New York Times as a "bawdy, countercultural sprite" and by The New York Observer as a "frolicky pansexual sex symbol for the new millennium." But he thinks you shouldn't believe everything you read.

Alan Cumming is many things to many people - renaissance man, style icon, social activist, bon viveur - but to himself he is a story-teller and provocateur for hire. He became an American citizen in 2008 and Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland.

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $125 per person / Bar Seating: $90 / Premium Seating: $175. Weekend pricing begins at $150 per person / Bar Seating: $95 / Premium Seating: $200. Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

He has performed with Jay Z and Liza with a Z; he has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so; he has a soap called Cumming In A Bar, and a bar called Club Cumming; he made back-to-back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, all the parts inMacbeth, General Batista of Cuba, a goat opposite Sean Connery, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice) the EmCee in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie - oh, and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award nominations; he is the author of five books including a #1 New York Times best-selling memoir; he appeared on Sesame Street, Dora the Explorer, topless in Playgirl and naked on the cover of his second album.

He has received over forty awards for his humanitarianism and social activism, three honorary doctorates, both the Great Scot and Icon of Scotland awards from his homeland and was made an OBE (Officer of the British Empire) for his contributions to the arts and LBGT equality by the Queen, whose portrait was taken down when his was unveiled at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in 2014.

He has sung in concert halls across the globe including the Sydney Opera House, the London Palladium, the Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall and Billboard said of his last concert tour Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs 'he's an icon to behold - he is unapologetically himself, and with a talent like that, he has no need to apologize."

About Café Carlyle at The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

American Airlines in-flight magazine, American Way, recently included Café Carlyle within their 2017 Platinum List as one of the Top 3 Music Venues in the World.

