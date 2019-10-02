Alan Cumming, Cynthia Nixon, Mj Rodriguez And More Join LET'S PLAY! CELEBRITY GAME NIGHT At MCC Theater

MCC Theater has announced the all-star lineup for their one-night-only benefit fundraiser, Let's Play! Celebrity Game Night.

The performers include: Tony and Emmy Award winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Jane Krakowski, Emmy Award winner Margo Martindale, Tony Award nominees Thomas Sadoski and Yul Vazquez, and Katie Holmes, Michael Kelly, Samantha Mathis, MJ Rodriguez and Amanda Seyfried.



As previously announced, the event will be co-hosted by Team Captains Julianna Margulies ("The Good Wife"), Judith Light ("Transparent"), Piper Perabo ("Turn Up Charlie"), and Peter Hedges (Ben is Back). They and their teams will face off in a series of party games to compete for the coveted title of MCC Game Night Champion! Food and beverage will be provided by a variety of vendors from bars and restaurants around MCC's new Hell's Kitchen home, The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, and the evening will conclude with a Champion's Dance Party. A silent auction including wine, theater tickets, travel, and unique experiences will also be held. The event is to be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6PM at The Garage (611 West 50th Street).



Tickets to this benefit evening are now on sale and available online at https://mcctheater.org/tix/lets-play/. Prices range from $200 for general admission tickets to $1,000 for VIP tickets. For further inquiries, please contact the Events Team at (212) 727-7722 x232 or events@mcctheater.org

