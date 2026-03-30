Alan Cavé Will Bring SE PA POU DAT 25 | 35 LIVE to New York

After a sold-out performance at MGM Music Hall in Boston, Haitian music icon Alan Cavé is set to bring his highly anticipated anniversary tour, “Se Pa Pou Dat” 25 | 35 Live,” to New York for a special Haitian Mother’s Day celebration on Saturday, May 30, 2026 at UBS Arena.

Celebrating 25 years of the landmark album Se Pa Pou Dat and 35 years of an extraordinary musical career, the tour honors a legacy that has helped define and elevate Haitian music on the global stage. From timeless classics like Ma Rose, Please Baby, and Chokola, to the unforgettable Se Pa Pou Dat, Cavé’s music continues to connect generations through love, nostalgia, and cultural pride.

The New York stop carries added significance as it coincides with Haitian Mother’s Day, making it more than a concert—it is a tribute to mothers, family, and the shared memories shaped by music. Fans are invited to celebrate with the women who raised them on these songs, creating a powerful, multigenerational experience.

“Boston was an unforgettable moment for us,” said Fabie Reid of Modernique&Co, the tour’s project management team. “The energy, the love, and the sold-out crowd showed just how much this music means to people. Bringing this experience to New York on Haitian Mother’s Day makes it even more meaningful.”

Alan Cavé added: “This music has always been about love, family, and connection. To celebrate 35 years of this journey on Haitian Mother’s Day, in a city like New York, means a lot to me. It’s a moment to share with the people who have been part of this story from the beginning.”