Al Pacino Will Relase New Memoir 'Sonny Boy' This October

Al Pacino is set to release a memoir, titled Sonny Boy, this October. The memoir, published by Penguin Press, will detail the actor's career as well as his early life growing up in the Bronx.

Sonny Boy is described as the memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide. All the great roles, the essential collaborations, and the important relationships are given their full due, as is the vexed marriage between creativity and commerce at the highest levels. The book’s golden thread, however, is the spirit of love and purpose. Love can fail you, and you can be defeated in your ambitions—the same lights that shine bright can also dim. But Al Pacino was lucky enough to fall deeply in love with a craft before he had the foggiest idea of any of its earthly rewards, and he never fell out of love. That has made all the difference.

Sonny Boy will be published in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats. Pacino will narrate the audiobook. The book is available to pre-order now here.

While best known for his extensive work on screen, Al Pacino is also no stranger to the stage, on Broadway and beyond. His many Broadway credits include Does a Tiger Wear a Necktie? (1969), Camino Real (1970), The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel (1977), King Richard III (1979), American Buffalo (1983), Chinese Coffee (1992), Salome (1992), Hughie (1996), The Merchant of Venice (2010), Glengarry Glen Ross (2012), and China Doll (2015). It was also recently announced that Pacino will star alongisde Jessica Chastain in a new film adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear.