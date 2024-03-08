Aisha Jackson, LaChanze & More to Take Part in 2024 TCG Gala: OUR STORIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Communications Group has revealed the performers for the 2024 TCG Gala: Our Stories, which will be held on Monday, March 11, 2024, at The Edison Ballroom. The Gala will feature performances from PigPen Theatre Co. (Water For Elephants), Nichelle Lewis (Dorothy, The Wiz), Judine Somerville (Hairspray) Tracee Beazer (Hairspray), Jacqueline Arnold (Hairspray) and Aisha Jackson. The Gala will honor architect and designer David Rockwell, ​​Broadway producer Brian Anthony Moreland, director Schele Williams, and The Shubert Foundation. Additionally, the Gala will celebrate outgoing executive director and CEO Teresa Eyring and her 17 years at TCG.



In addition to the performers, the 2024 TCG Gala will feature remarks from honoree presenters Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker, Harvey Fierstein, André De Shields, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, and Michael Greif, as well as Gala co-chairs Rick Miramontez and Lauren Reid. The 2024 Gala will also mark the launch of a fund to support trans women of color, which will be announced by Qween Jean, Merrique Jensen, and Monica Beverly Hillz. A 6:00pm cocktail reception will be followed by a 7:00pm seated dinner, with entertainment beginning at 7:20pm. To learn more about the Our Stories Gala, and the programming it supports, click here or email Gala@tcg.org. Please email Corinna Schulenburg for press reservations.



The Gala program is directed by Trey Ellett.



“We’re so grateful to welcome these extraordinary performers to our 2024 Gala stage,” said LaTeshia Ellerson, chief growth officer, TCG. “Their performances will be a joyful way to celebrate the artistry and impact of our honorees and make for an unforgettable night. We’re grateful to our performers, honorees, co-chairs, presenters, sponsors, and host committee. The Gala will also be an opportunity to raise support for all of TCG’s programs, including the trans women of color fund, which we will be sharing for the first time at the Gala.”



TCG’s annual Our Stories Gala supports TCG’s work in leading for a just and thriving theatre ecology. Past honorees include Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson; playwright Tony Kushner; actor Brian Dennehy, director Kenny Leon, playwright Lynn Nottage, actress and playwright Danai Gurira, theatrical producers Stephen C. Byrd and Alia Jones-Harvey, set designer Ming Cho Lee, lighting designer Jules Fisher, the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, The Vilcek Foundation, producers Ruth and Stephen Hendel, Judith O. Rubin, and the creators of War Paint (Scott Frankel, Michael Greif, Michael Korie, and Doug Wright).

