Ain't They Proud: Take a Look Back at BANDSTAND

The Tony Award-winning production of the new American musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, In The Heights) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, will conclude its run on Broadway today, Sunday, September, 17, 2017 following 24 previews and 166 regular performances. Bandstand began performances on March 31, 2017, and officially opened April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Set in 1945, Bandstand tells the story of musician Donny Novitski who is about to take on the mission of his life: leading his band of fellow veterans into competition for America's next swing band sensation. However, complicated relationships, the demands of the competition and the challenging after-effects of war may break these musicians.



The original score is strongly influenced by authentic 1940s swing music, much of which is played onstage by the characters and band members. When Donny meets a beautiful, young singer named Julia, he finds the perfect harmony in words and music that could take this band of brothers all the way to the live radio broadcast finale in New York City. But to succeed, it will require every ounce of talent, stamina and raw nerve that these musicians possess.

Bandstand got its start at the Paper Mill Playhouse, opening the theater's 2015-2016 season. The show began performances last night on October 8, 2015, and ran through Sunday, November 8, 2015.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia

Before performances began, the cast showed off their skills at the historic Rainbow Room, giving the press a taste of what was to come.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Bandstand officially opened on Wednesday, April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Take a look back at the show's opening night, below!

Photo credit: Walter McBride

