Ailey's 65th Anniversary Season Continues with New Premiere and Refreshed Ailey & Jazz Program Featuring Live Music

Seven of the eight performances this week conclude with Ailey's must-see signature masterpiece Revelations.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's 65th anniversary season rolls into its third week of extraordinary performances with a new production from visionary choreographer Alonzo King, more chances to see returning favorites, and a weekend full of live music with the ‘Ailey & Jazz' program. Seven of the eight performances this week conclude with Ailey's must-see signature masterpiece Revelations.

On Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30pm Alonzo King's Following the Subtle Current Upstream investigates deeply rooted affinities between Western and Eastern classical forms, elemental materials, the natural world, and the human spirit. Described by King as “a piece about how to return to joy,” this work mirrors life's boisterous waves and reminds us that everything in nature seeks to return to its source. King's movement -- abstract but steeped in meaning -- sets the dancers in constant flow to an eclectic score by Zakir Hussain, Miguel Frasconi, and Miriam Makeba. [There are five more chances to see Following the Subtle Current Upstream this season: Dec. 14 eve, Dec. 17 eve, Dec. 23 eve, Dec. 27 eve, Dec. 30 mat].

Wednesday evening's program also features an encore performance of Ronald K. Brown's Dancing Spirit, a moving work which pays tribute to Artistic Director Emerita Judith Jamison and her profound influence. The finale is Revelations.

Fans are in for a treat on Friday, December 15 at 8pm when ‘Ailey & Jazz' showcases some of Alvin Ailey's jazz-infused audience favorites featuring live music by the rising stars of the Future of Jazz Orchestra, curated by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Made up of outstanding rising jazz stars, the talented musicians will partner with Ailey's extraordinary dancers for three special performances this weekend. Ailey & Jazz includes Night Creature, Reflections in D, and excerpts from additional Ailey ballets. One of Mr. Ailey's most popular works, Night Creature is the perfect fusion of Ailey's buoyant choreography and Ellington's sparkling music. This production of Reflections in D is a strong yet serene solo originally created to highlight the grace, artistry, and power of the male dancer, which will be performed by a female soloist this season. Excerpts from the spirited duet Pas de Duke, the comical meandering of Opus McShann, the commanding choreography in Masekela Langage, and the magical Charlie Parker tribute For ‘Bird' – with Love, the lyrical solo from Love Songs, The conclusion of this remarkable program is Ailey's timeless must-see masterpiece Revelations. The program repeats on Saturday, December 16 at 2pm followed by a Q&A with Ailey dancers, and again during the Sunday, December 17 at 3pm performance.

This week kicks off on Tuesday, December 12 at 7:30pm with a new ‘All Ailey' program featuring Alvin Ailey's Memoria, a moving piece which honors a lost friend and brings together members of Ailey II and The Ailey School to perform alongside the Company; Survivors, the impassioned tribute to the profound courage and terrible anguish of Nelson and Winnie Mandela and his signature masterpiece Revelations. On Saturday, December 16 at 8pm, audiences have another chance to see some of this season's new works alongside returning favorites during an incredible program featuring Elizabeth Roxas-Dobrish's world premiere dreamlike duet Me, Myself and You; Alvin Ailey's enduring tour-de-force solo dedicated to Black women everywhere Cry;  a new production of Jamar Roberts' meditation on the beauty and fragility of life in a time of growing gun violence Ode staged with an all-female cast, and an encore performance of Amy Hall Garner's  world premiere CENTURY, a deeply personal piece inspired by her grandfather on the eve of his 10th birthday set to the music of Ray Charles, Count Basie, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and more.

For information on how to experience the magic of Ailey, visit alvinailey.org




