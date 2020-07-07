Adventure Theater LIVE! Keeps Children's Theater Alive Virtually
Children are invited to take a magical, interactive journey over Zoom with Adventure Theater LIVE! when the company offers performances Friday afternoons.
The new children's theater company invites young adventurers ages 5 to 9 to join them in the Great Great Forest, an interactive world filled with whimsical characters and wild places where each child is a vital part of how the journey unfolds. Adventure Theater LIVE!'s flagship program delivers music, storytelling and movement designed to involve each child. The company's ensemble of professional artists and educators aims to nourish kids' creativity, imagination, and resilience by connecting them with one another through play. Adventure Theater LIVE!'s custom birthday adventures help families to celebrate their child in an imaginative, playful spirit even while relatives and friends stay far apart.
Adventures in the Great Great Forest depart every Friday at 4pm and again the following Wednesday at 5:30pm EDT via Zoom. New adventures premier every week. Spots are limited to give each child a fully immersive experience. In addition we have a show for 18mo-4 year olds every Thursday at 11am EDT.
