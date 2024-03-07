Adrianna Hicks to Star in MARY POPPINS at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Adrianna Hicks will star in the title role of Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma’s Summer Season opener, MARY POPPINS. Performances are June 25-30 at the Oklahoma City Civic Center Music Hall.



Hicks most recently starred as Sugar in Broadway’s Tony-nominated musical, SOME LIKE IT HOT, which received top acclaim from the Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle. She also originated the role of Catherine of Aragon in Broadway’s hit musical SIX.

“I’m so grateful to be playing such an iconic role, back home where it all began,” said Hicks of her casting as Mary Poppins. She graduated from the University of Oklahoma Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre, where she was awarded a scholarship by the Congressional Black Caucus.

Hicks was last seen in Oklahoma City in Lyric Productions of RAGTIME, THE WHO’S TOMMY, HAIRSPRAY, and OLIVER, at the Civic Center.

“She has always been a spectacular performer, and it has been so exciting to watch her career soar and share her talents with the world,” Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron said. “Fresh from starring roles in original Broadway casts, having Adrianna return to Lyric, to play one of musical theatre’s most iconic roles, is a true gift.”

Directed by Adrianna’s mentor and former OU professor, Lyn Cramer, Lyric’s production will feature more than 35 actors and dancers, plus a full, live orchestra making this production one of the must-see theatrical events of the year.

In February 2024, she became a first-time Grammy Award winner at the 66th annual awards for her principal vocals on the original cast recording of SOME LIKE IT HOT, which won Best Musical Theater Album.

Hicks previously appeared on Broadway in ALADDIN and THE COLOR PURPLE, the latter of which marked her Broadway debut. She was raised in McKinney, Texas, and began her professional career in Germany with Stage Entertainment with roles in DIRTY DANCING - THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE and SISTER ACT. Hicks also performed in LEGALLY BLONDE in Austria.

MARY POPPINS will soar into the Civic Center this June for the first time in nearly a decade. Drawn from the groundbreaking 1964 Disney film and the brilliant series of books, this delightful family musical features the unforgettable songs “A Spoonful of Sugar” and “Chim Chim Cher-ee,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and many more. The complete casting of Lyric’s magical, new production will be announced in April.



Tickets to MARY POPPINS are available online 24/7 at www.LyricTheatreOKC.org, and at Lyric’s Box Office by calling (405) 524-9312, Monday through Friday, 12 to 5 p.m. Discounts are available for groups of 8 or more. Subscriptions to Lyric’s three-show Summer at the Civic are available, which also includes JERSEY BOYS and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA.