Adam Jacobs and Kate Rockwell to Perform at New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic Gala

Adam Jacobs (Aladdin) and Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls The Musical) will be performing at Bette Midler's nonprofit New York Restoration Project's Spring Picnic Gala in New York at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden on Wednesday, June 15.

The evening will kick off with an outdoor cocktail celebration featuring herbal infusions, a culinary demonstration, and a terrarium workshop, all hosted by NYRP Gardeners. This year's Spring Picnic will honor the landscape design visionaries Janice Parker and Walter Hood, as well as community gardeners with the introduction of the first-ever NYRP Garden Spotlight Awards, celebrating those who have helped NYRP fulfill its mission of increasing access to greenspace for all New Yorkers, reinforcing nature as a fundamental human right.

Since 1995, NYRP has invested in and restored parks and gardens throughout all five city boroughs to ensure that New Yorkers have equitable access to green space - strengthening communities, promoting food sovereignty, and countering environmental and social injustice. With access to green space being NYC's lifeline since the onset of the pandemic, NYRP's 80+ acres of parkland and 52 community gardens have been essential green spaces citywide.

Event Details:

Date & Time: Wednesday, June 15 |7PM cocktails, 8PM dinner

Location: Brooklyn Botanic Garden - The Palm House; 1000 Washington Ave., Brooklyn 11225

Registration: Supporters may purchase tickets via nyrp.org/springpicnic

Honorees:

NYRP will honor landscape design visionaries Walter Hood, Creative Director and Founder, Hood Design Studio; and Janice Parker, Principal and Founder, Janice Parker Landscape Architects, for their critical support of NYRP's mission to ensure all New Yorkers have equitable access to green space, no matter where they live.

2022 NYRP Gardener Spotlight Award Recipients:

Rookie of the Year: Aberdeen Community Garden

Rookie of the Year #2, Bette's Rose Garden

Community Hub: Bathgate Community Garden

Maximizing Food Production, Eastchester Road Community Garden

