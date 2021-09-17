Magaly Colimon-Christopher Awarded $5000 Through 2021 City Artist Corps Grant

Queens-based Haitian-American Actress Writer Producing Artistic Director Magaly Colimon-Christopher is the recipient of a $5,000 City Artist Corps grant for NYC-based working artists disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The program is presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and Queens Theatre.

Magaly is recognized for AFTERSHOCKS: A Tetralogy of Our Times a video compilation of short plays, animation and montage art conceptualized by Magaly. AFTERSHOCKS produced by Magaly's company Conch Shell Productions, explores love and life in Caribbean American communities in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic. AFTERSHOCKS will be premiere online Thursday October 14, 2021 at 7:30pm EST; Friday Oct 15, 2021 at 7:30pm EST; Saturday Oct 16, 2021 at 2:30pm EST. Each screening will be followed by a live discussion. RSVP for a free admission link on Eventbrite .

AFTERSHOCKS is written by Magaly Colimon-Christopher and Borinquén-Chapín-Bronx playwright/director/ poet/producer Juan Ramirez, Jr. Magaly's plays SILENT TRUTH and THE HUNTING SEASON are O'Neill NPC Semi-finalists. Her work has been produced and workshopped in NYC, Chicago, North Caroline, New Haven and Los Angeles. www.MagalyColimon.com. Juan's plays have been produced and developed in NYC, Houston, Portland, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Sydney and others. He's a Dramatist Guild member, 2020-2021 Dramatist Guild Fellow, teaching artist with Art Defined. www.JuanRamirezJr.com The creative team includes directors Pat Golden and Teisha Duncan, film editor/animator Andre Sutherland, illustrator Elijah Leonard, composer Mijanne Webster, photographer Marissa Joyce Stamps, sound designer Santos Collado, dramaturg Paloma Sierra, stage manager/casting director Sarah Chiriboga, and casting directors Moshe Henderson. The cast includes: Demetrius Blocker, Nyanda Cammock, Daniel Echevarria, Logan Elizabeth Nikkole Jones, T.D. Jones, Johanne Kesten, Jason Martinez, Simone St. John, Sean St. John, and Carlene Taylor. For more information visit www.conchshellproductions.com. Founded by Magaly in 2018, Conch Shell Productions' mission is to infuse new Caribbean American and Caribbean Diaspora voices into the American theatre and film industry. This production is also made possible by the 2021 Queens Council on the Arts Fund grant.

Ms. Colimon-Christopher is one of 500 New York City-based grant recipients this year. Over the course of three award cycles, more than 3,000 artists received the $5,000 awards to engage the public with artist activities across New York City's five boroughs this summer and fall. Artists use the grant to create new work or phase of a work, or restage preexisting creative activities across any discipline.

Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

City Artist Corps Grants were launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment and the Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. Please visit NYFA's web site for more details.