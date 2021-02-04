Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement Applauding the Introduction of the 'Protecting the Right to Organize' Act
The PRO Act includes several measures that fight back against union-busting tactics by employers and strengthens the National Labor Relations Act.
Actors' Equity Association has issued a statement following reports that the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, has been re-introduced in Congress.
"The numbers clearly show that when workers unionize, those workers thrive and America thrives," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "Equity wholeheartedly endorses the strongest possible version of the PRO Act, in order to strengthen and protect the rights of workers across the country to form or join unions. This legislation will finally provide meaningful tools to crack down on abuses that are all too common in our industry; for example, the rampant employee misclassification that deprives creative professionals of fair wages, adequate safety standards, workers' compensation and unemployment insurance."
The PRO Act includes several measures that fight back against union-busting tactics by employers and strengthens the National Labor Relations Act. For example, it prohibits the practice of some employers holding mandatory anti-organizing meetings for their staff and allows workers to file civil complaints against employers for violating their NLRB rights. The bill strengthens protections for workers who go on strike, and overrides so-called right-to-work laws.
