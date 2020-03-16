Actors' Equity Asks Producers to Temporarily Postpone all EPAs and ECCs
Yesterday, following new guidance from the CDC against gatherings of more than 50 people, Actors' Equity Association is asking all Equity producers temporarily postpone all of their required Equity Principal Auditions (EPAs) and Equity Chorus Calls (ECCs).
Most producers have already voluntarily requested to postpone their auditions. Updated information on auditions is available in the member portal.
Equity issued guidance to members and Equity Membership Candidates last week asking them not to come to auditions if they are sick or have traveled to high-risk countries.
Read Equity's statement here calling for emergency aid for arts and entertainment world following the Broadway shutdown. Equity's prior statement on coronavirus preparations can be found here.
