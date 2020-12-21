Actors & Artists Unite to End Alzheimer's Raises Over $300K

Nancy Daly, Founder and National Captain of Actors & Artists Unite to End Alzheimer's released the following message about the funds raised in 2020:

"It is amazing to me...This team- Actors & Artists Unite- is so dedicated to finding a cure and honoring their loved ones- we hit the historic goal of over $300,000 raised in our 10th year- during a pandemic. It has been a hard year for everyone. Our theaters are closed and thousands of cast and crew members have been out of work for months. Today, December 21st- is known as the longest night for those who are caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's or Dementia. Many members of our team lost loved ones and because of COVID-19 restrictions- were not able to be with them in their final days to say goodbye. It was a challenging year as we could not walk together, so every team walked on their own in their own neighborhoods. In many ways, that made the walks more personal as they created their own Opening Ceremonies and had family members zoom in from around the country. AA Unite is the only non-corporate, grass roots National Friends & Family National Team for the Walk to end Alzheimer's for the Alzheimer's Association. I am always out there at 6 AM every Walk day walking with them in solidarity in LA and my phone is constantly exploding with pictures and videos from around the country. I love my job!

Our team is made up of champions in every way. I am in awe of them. Every year, Kathleen Vestuto and Mike Brouwer rally our Actors & Artists NYC team to raise thousands of dollars from their friends and family. Patricia Tanguy, Team Captain of "Let the Memory Live Again," gathered her cast mates from the National tour of "Cats" to each walk in their hometowns and they raised over $3600 in their first year. MaryJane Scime brought her "Claudia's Characters" team together from local theater artists in Buffalo, NY for the 8th year in honor in of her beloved sister, Claudia. "Valerie's Crew" is our International team as they walk in New York and in England as well and led by Linzie Langkafel. Barbara Papendorp in Washington DC; Dave Corey in Miami; Gwen Wahman in Sarasota; Matt Cannon in Los Angeles- they are out there leading our AA Unite teams year after year with such dedication and joy. In their first year, our Staples Girls Swim and Dive team from Fairfield, CT rallied 15 members to raise hundreds of dollars in one day!

It is one of the greatest honors of my life to lead this team. Many members of AA Unite came together for the video- "Actors & Artists Unite Presents- 'I Know Who She Is'" to honor and remember those we love and have lost. I am heartened that our President Elect, Joe Biden, vowed in his election acceptance speech that America would find a cure for Alzheimer's. I live for the day when we can all wave our Promise flowers and shout- "We did it! We found a cure!"

I lost my dad last summer to the effects of Dementia. I had promised him- "a cure in our lifetime." Now I work that much harder, walk that much further to keep my half of the promise- a cure in mine.

To all who have supported and cheered for us- you are warriors! Come join us- all are welcome!

Let's do this team- a cure. We got this! See you in 2021!

"Actors & Artists Unite Presents- 'I Know Who She Is'"