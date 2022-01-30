Actor and Director Calvin Remsberg Dies at 72

Calvin Remsberg has passed away at 72. As of now his cause of death is unknown. The actor, born in 1950, is well known as both actor and director on both coasts. Remsberg started out as an opera star and quickly made his way to musical theatre. Over the course of his life, he directed four productions of Sweeney Todd, including a 1999 Los Angeles production starring Kelsey Grammer and Christine Baranski. He also notably portrayed The Beadle in the First National Tour of Sweeney Todd with Angela Lansbury in 1980. He also appeared in the television production as The Beadle.

Remsberg originated the role of Old Deutoronomy in the First National US Tour of CATS in 1983. He also starred as Richard Firmin in the acclaimed Los Angeles' Phantom of the Opera. Other stage credits include Man of La Mancha, The Pirates of Penzance, The Griffin and the Minor Canon, and Oliver!

His film credits include "Pretty Woman," "Shrek," "The X-Files," "Twilight of the Golds," "Silk Stalkings." Favorite Directing credits: The Medium, Educating Rita, Chapter Two, Dracula, Triumph of Love, The Sound of Music, Urinetown, Sunday in the Park with George (Ovation Nomination), Into the Woods, Hello, Dolly!, The Last Five Years, Glory Days, F**king Men (American premiere), and Sweeney Todd (Ovation nomination), and ten musicals for The Musical Theatre Guild.