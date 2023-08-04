Activist/Artist Catherine Cropper to Present Workshop of THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER

Acclaimed activist/artist Catherine Gropper will begin workshopping her next - and highly controversial - work.

International playwright, documentary filmmaker, and fine artist, Catherine Gropper, had a chance meeting with an actual global government interpreter. What he divulged to her could have changed the course of history.

The Meeting: The Interpreter, a new play based on true accounts shared with her, is a political drama that cuts down to the bone of truth. It is the story of the infamous meeting in Trump Tower prior to the 2016 Election with - among others - Russian nationals, and Don, Jr., told by someone who was there.

"The play is currently in development for a run Off-Broadway," says playwright Catherine Gropper; "we are currently negotiating with a prominent television personality to help us bring this necessary story to life before it's too late," Catherine Gropper added - possibly alluding to next year's presidential election.

Cast and performance information on her new work will be announced shortly.

Catherine Gropper, acclaimed for her work as a painter, sculptor, and playwright, boasts accolades from Scotland's national newspaper, the Scotsman (four-star review) and a rave from Anita Gates in the New York Times - both for her play, Embers; and great praise in DC Theatre Scene for her play, Miss Crandall's Classes, which explored racism in the education system. Ms. Gropper is also the author of several short stories, a book of poetry, and is also working on a pair of comedies - both having a controversial bent. She is also an international award-winning filmmaker.