Acclaimed Off-Broadway Musical ISLANDER Announces Closing Date

The acclaimed production of Islander will have its final performance on Monday, June 13, 2022. At closing, the limited engagement will have played 6 previews and 67 performances. Islander opened at Playhouse 46 at St Luke's (308 West 46th Street) on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Islander debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2019 and received unanimous critical acclaim. It then transferred to London and came to the U.S. with the show's original two-hander cast, Kirsty Findlay (Arran) and Bethany Tennick (Eilidh).

Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander has book by Stewart Melton and music and lyrics by Finn Anderson. Lighting design is by Simon Wilkinson, costume design by Hahnji Jang and sound design by Sam Kusnetz and Kevin Sweetser.

Performances will run Mondays through Fridays at 7:30pm (Dark Tuesdays), Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm and Sundays at 3:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are available at www.IslanderMusical.com.

There is a girl. She stares out to sea and dreams of a new life beyond her lonely island. Myth and reality collide when the tide washes a mysterious stranger onto her beach.

Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award nominated) and Bethany Tennick (The Stage nominee for Best Performer in a Musical) create a world of characters while live-mixing and layering their voices, harnessing looping technology to create an astonishing soundscape.

Islander was the first production to play in the newly designed PLAYHOUSE 46 at St Luke's. The theatre has been renovated and is a bright new off-Broadway gem in the middle of the Broadway/Times Square area with location right on 46th Street's Restaurant Row.

For all information and tickets, please visit www.islandermusical.com.