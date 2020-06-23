Abigail Breslin, Matthew Hancock and Josh Hamilton to Star in BARD AT THE GATE's Presentation of KERNEL OF SANITY
Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel will open the virtual play reading series she has created and curated - Bard at the Gate - with Kermit Frazier's play KERNEL OF SANITY, to be webstreamed on Thursday, June 25 at 7 p.m. on YouTube. The 90-minute play will be introduced by Ms. Vogel and Mr. Frazier, and will be followed by a live discussion with Ms. Vogel, Mr. Frazier and director Gregg Daniel.
It has been announced that Matthew Hancock (THE BROTHERS SIZE, WESTWORLD), Abigail Breslin (LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE, THE MIRACLE WORKER) and Josh Hamilton (PROOF, COAST OF UTOPIA, MANCHESTER BY THE SEA) will perform the play, along with Miatta Lebile, under the direction of Gregg Daniel (Lower Depth Theater Ensemble). Emily Lehrer is stage manager.
To watch KERNEL OF SANITY on June 25, log onto http://paulavogelplaywright.comand link to BARD AT THE GATE on YouTube. To register to participate in the live post-show discussion on Zoom, visit http://paulavogelplaywright.com/bardatthegate. Participants will receive the login information 24-28 hours in advance of the event. The discussion will also be broadcast on YouTube.
Written in 1978 when Mr. Frazier was an actor, KERNEL OF SANITY was his first work as playwright. The play examines the close if imbalanced relationship between a young African American actor and an older Caucasian actor with whom he had previously appeared in a production of ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST.
KERNEL OF SANITY was previously announced last month as one of the 4 plays to be featured in Ms. Vogel's BARD AT THE GATE series, and was expected to be the 2nd of the 4 plays to be produced online.
BARD AT THE GATE was originally set to open June 10 with Meg Miroshnik's THE DROLL (Or, a Stage-Play about the END of Theatre). Ms Miroshnik, director Devin Brain and the play's cast agreed to step aside during this galvanizing time in order that an overlooked work by an African-American actor-turned-playwright, Mr. Frazier, could kick off BARD AT THE GATE, a four-play series of plays, curated by Ms. Vogel, that shines the spotlight on overlooked and under-appreciated works.
THE DROLL will now be performed on Wednesday, July 15 at 7 pm (ET), followed by a discussion about the play - with Ms. Miroshnik and Mr. Brain - on Thursday, July 16 at 5 pm (ET).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis.... (read more)