Aasif Mandvi Joins BRIGADOON at New York City Center This Fall

Aasif Mandvi will join the star-studded cast of The New York City Center Gala production of Brigadoon this fall.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon(An American in Paris) with music direction by Rob Berman (Bright Star), this concert production of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe's classic musical begins November 15 with a gala evening honoring Tony Award-winning producer and City Center Board co-chairman Stacey Mindich (Dear Evan Hansen). An additional six performances will be held November 16 through 19.

Mandvi will perform the role of jaded-New Yorker Jeff Douglas, who accompanies his friend Tommy Albright (Patrick Wilson) on a hunting trip across the Scottish Highlands where they stumble on the town of Brigadoon. As previously announced, Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara will appear as Fiona MacLaren, the woman who steals Tommy's heart.

Former Daily Show correspondent, actor, writer, producer, and comedian, Aasif Mandvi is the co-creator of the Peabody Award winning Halal in the Family. Mandvi's feature films include Mother's Day, Million Dollar Arm, The Internship, The Last Airbender, The Proposal, Music and Lyrics, Spider-Man 2, Margin Call, and Premium Rush. He co-wrote and starred in the indie hit Today's Special. He has a recurring role on this season's Younger and A Series of Unfortunate Events for Netflix. Mandvi wrote, produced, and starred in HBO's The Brink, opposite Jack Black and Tim Robbins. Mandvi is currently developing Halal in the Family as an animated series for TBS. He is a recipient of an OBIE Award for his critically acclaimed one-man show Sakina's Restaurant. Other stage credits include the leading role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning Disgraced at Lincoln Center and the Broadway revival of Oklahoma!. Mandvi is also the author of a book of personal essays titled No Land's Man, published by Chronicle Books.

Funds raised by all seven performances of Brigadoon allow City Center to make the best in the performing arts accessible to the widest possible audience by subsidizing tickets throughout the year to programs such as Fall for Dance and Encores! Off-Center. Tickets can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office (131 W 55th St, between 6th and 7th avenues).

The performance on November 15 will be followed by a gala dinner at The Plaza Hotel (58th Street at 5th Avenue). A limited number of benefit tickets are available at $2,500, $5,000 and $10,000. Tables of ten are available at $25,000, $50,000, $100,000 and $150,000. For benefit table and ticket details, call 212.763.1205.

IF YOU GO:

New York City Center Gala

Lerner & Loewe's

Brigadoon

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe

Original dances created by Agnes De Mille

Featuring The Encores! Orchestra

Artistic Advisor Jack Viertel

Music Director Rob Berman

Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon

November 15-19, 2017

Wed at 6pm*, Thu at 7:30pm, Fri at 8pm, Sat at 2 & 8 pm, Sun at 2 & 7 pm

*Gala Evening

New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, President and CEO) has played a defining role in the cultural life of the city since 1943. For nearly 25 years, City Center's Tony-honored Encores! series has been "an essential New York institution" (The New York Times). In 2013, City Center launched the Encores! Off-Center series, which features seminal Off-Broadway musicals filtered through the lens of today's innovative artists. Dance has also been integral to the theater's mission from the start and programs like the annual Fall for Dance Festival remain central to City Center's identity. Home to a roster of renowned national and international companies including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (City Center's Principal Dance Company) and Manhattan Theatre Club, New York City Center was Manhattan's first performing arts center, founded with the mission of making the best in music, theater, and dance accessible to all audiences. That mission continues today through robust education and community engagement programs which bring the performing arts to over 9,000 New York City students each year and the expansion of the theatrical experience to include pre-show talks, master classes, and art exhibitions that offer an up-close look at the work of the great theater and dance artists of our time. Visit www.NYCityCenter.org for more.

Related Articles