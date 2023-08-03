Aaron P. Dworkin to Release Debut Spoken Word Album, THE POETJOURNALIST, on Azica Records

On September 8, 2023, Aaron P. Dworkin - one of the most impactful leaders of color in the arts industry - will release his debut spoken world album, The Poetjournalist, on Azica Records. A celebrated arts activist and political advisor, 2005 MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellow, and founder of the Sphinx Organization, the leading arts organization transforming lives through the power of diversity in the arts, Dworkin recites poetry on six overarching themes. Dworkin describes it as a "collection which brings together the diverse tapestry of my life experiences through this unique medium."

The Poetjournalist album is divided into multiple sections that mirror the central themes of the project. First is opening track, The Poetjournalist, followed by Hidden History, a collection of five tracks that highlight African-American history, followed by Artful, four tracks focused on the arts and culture. Four more tracks come from Women, followed by an additional four for Health of the Mind, focused on topics of mental health and wellness. The final section is Childhood, finishing the album with the standalone track Still They Fight.

The title, The Poetjournalist, is a term Dworkin coined in which a news story or other experience is expressed in poetic form, incorporating elements of emotion, opinion, and creative illustration. He developed this process during his role as poetjournalist-in-residence at a variety of institutions, including the Rodham Institute, Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History, Ovation TV, Complexions Contemporary Dance Company, Shar Music and the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Foundation.

Named a 2005 MacArthur Fellow and President Obama's first appointment to the National Council on the Arts and member of President Biden's Arts Policy Committee, Aaron P. Dworkin is former dean and current Professor of Arts Leadership & Entrepreneurship at the University of Michigan's School of Music, Theatre & Dance. Aaron is a best-selling writer and poetjournalist having authored his poetry collection, They Said I Wasn't Really Black, along with four other books including his memoir, Uncommon Rhythm: A Black, White, Jewish, Jehovah's Witness, Irish Catholic Adoptee's Journey to Leadership and The Entrepreneurial Artist: Lessons from Highly Successful Creatives.

He also serves as host of the nationally-broadcast Arts Engines show with a viewership of over 100,000. Dworkin is a member of the prestigious American Academy of Arts and Sciences and is the recipient of honors including the National Governors Association Distinguished Service to State Government Award, BET's History Makers in the Making Award and Detroit Symphony Orchestra's Lifetime Achievement Award and been named Detroit News's Michiganian of the Year and the National Black MBA's Entrepreneur of The Year.

More About Aaron Dworkin



Dworkin has performed his poetry as a prominent spoken-word artist including Carnegie Hall, Galapagos Theater in New York, Harvard University, Chautauqua, University of Michigan, Minneapolis Orchestra Hall, NJPAC and the Wright Museum and Orchestra Hall in Detroit amongst others and is a member of the Academy of American Poets. He has been featured on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CNN, Jet Magazine and named one of Newsweek's "15 People Who Make America Great." He has two recording albums and collaborated with a breadth of artists including Yo-Yo Ma, Damien Sneed, Anna Deveare Smith, Damian Woetzel and others. His Emmy award-winning film An American Prophecy was honored by numerous festivals, while his digital art project, Fractured History, has been exhibited to rave reviews.

A sought-after global thought leader and a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, excellence in arts education, entrepreneurship, and leadership, as well as inclusion in the performing arts, Aaron is a frequent keynote speaker and lecturer at numerous universities and global arts, creativity, and technology conferences and is on the roster of the prestigious APB speakers bureau. He is a member of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs) and has served on the Board of Directors or Advisory Boards for numerous influential arts organizations including the National Council on the Arts, Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs, Knight Foundation, National Association of Performing Arts Professionals, Avery Fisher Artist Program, Independent Sector, League of American Orchestras, Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation, Michigan Theater and Chamber Music America. Having raised over $50 million for philanthropic causes, Aaron personifies creative leadership, entrepreneurship, and community service with an unwavering passion for the arts, diversity, and their role in society.

Aaron has a myriad of life interests including innovation, creativity, human pair bonding and is passionate about social impact having founded a homeless organization and a literary magazine. He is an avid kayaker, poker aficionado and boater, having captained multiple crossings of the Gulfstream. He is an explorer of the culinary arts and a consummate movie enthusiast watching over 150 films every year. He is married to Afa Sadykhly Dworkin, a prominent international arts leader who serves as President and Artistic Director of the Sphinx Organization and has two awesome sons, Noah Still and Amani Jaise. They reside in Michigan with their two Savannah cats, Mocha and Pekoe, and English Cream Retriever, Rondo. Learn more at www.aarondworkin.com.

The Poetjournalist Track List

1. Poetjournalist [3:38]

HIDDEN HISTORY

2. Juneteenth [2:47]

3. Mahogany Stories [3:26]

4. The Green Book [2:53]

5. Tuskegee [2:51]

6. Obama [2:35]

ARTFUL

7. Black Jazz [1:40]

8. The Arts [2:43]

9. Trojan Horse [3:52]

10. Rise [4:42]

WOMEN

11. Picture Perfect [3:45]

12. Music of You [3:35]

13. Garage Cigarette [3:58]

14. Garden of Brightmoor [4:30]

TIME TO REMEMBER

15. First Fruit [2:55]

16. 28 Days [2:13]

17. Shift Toward Justice [1:49]

18. Maternal Instincts [2:09]

HEALTH OF THE MIND

19. Invisible Injury [3:09]

20. Zip Code [2:25]

21. The Waiting Room [3:26]

22. Whispered Journey [1:33]

23. Winter Mind [2:04]

CHILDHOOD

24. The Coming [2:18]

25. My First Teacher [2:27]

26. They Said I Wasn't Really Black [3:33]

27. Still They Fight [5:25]

ACD-71361

Recorded in Ann Arbor, MI

Produced by Alan Bise