AUDIO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Down 'Almost Like Praying' Single on Song Exploder

HAMILTON's Lin-Manuel-Miranda recently released his best-selling charity single "Almost Like Praying" to support hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. The Broadway mogul stopped by today's episode of the "Song Exploder" podcast to break down what went into crafting the song. Listen to the interview below!

Miranda compiled different artists, including Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and Gloria Estefan, among others, to make this single to benefit the UNIDOS Disaster Relief & Recovery Program to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Maria.

"Almost Like Praying" is sung in Spanish, for the most part, with soundbites from Broadway's own WEST SIDE STORY. "I wrote this song the day after the hurricane hit Puerto Rico," Miranda told Billboard. "We realized this storm was the worst storm to hit the island in modern history and its name was Maria -- that's the name of my favorite song from West Side Story. So, I thought, how can I flip that negative connotation into something [positive] for Puerto Rico?"

Miranda is a playwright, actor, and songwriter. He's the creator of the broadway hits HAMILTON and IN THE HEIGHTS, and he's a Tony-award winner, a Grammy winner, an Emmy winner, a Pulitzer Prize winner, and a recipient of the MacArthur Genius Grant. Lin-Manuel grew up in New York but would spend summers in Puerto Rico, where his parents are from and where much of his family still lives.

