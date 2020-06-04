AT HOME WITH REBECCA LUKER Virtual Concert Will Feature Conversation with Journalist Katie Couric
Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker will present a special streaming concert event titled At Home With Rebecca Luker, June 17 at 8 PM ET via Zoom. The evening of song will be hosted by Tony Award-winner, Santino Fontana.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit Prosetin, a promising new drug treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Journalist Katie Couric will also be on hand for a conversation with Luker, who revealed her ALS diagnosis in February.
To donate and register visit Fundraise.ProjectALS.org/Luker. There is a suggested minimum donation of $25.
Rebecca Luker made her Broadway Broadway debut was in The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine. other Broadway roles include Lily in The Secret Garden (1991-93), Magnolia in Show Boat (1994-97), Maria in The Sound of Music (1998-99), Marian in The Music Man (2000-01), Claudia in Nine (2003), Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins (2006-2010), Crazy Marie/the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2013-2014), and Fun Home (2016). She was nominated for Tony Awards in 1995 for Show Boat, in 2000 for The Music Man, and in 2007 for Mary Poppins.
