AT HOME WITH REBECCA LUKER Virtual Concert Will Feature Conversation with Journalist Katie Couric

Three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker will present a special streaming concert event titled At Home With Rebecca Luker, June 17 at 8 PM ET via Zoom. The evening of song will be hosted by Tony Award-winner, Santino Fontana.

All proceeds from the evening will benefit Prosetin, a promising new drug treatment for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. Journalist Katie Couric will also be on hand for a conversation with Luker, who revealed her ALS diagnosis in February.

To donate and register visit Fundraise.ProjectALS.org/Luker. There is a suggested minimum donation of $25.

Rebecca Luker made her Broadway Broadway debut was in The Phantom of the Opera in the role of Christine. other Broadway roles include Lily in The Secret Garden (1991-93), Magnolia in Show Boat (1994-97), Maria in The Sound of Music (1998-99), Marian in The Music Man (2000-01), Claudia in Nine (2003), Mrs. Banks in Mary Poppins (2006-2010), Crazy Marie/the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella (2013-2014), and Fun Home (2016). She was nominated for Tony Awards in 1995 for Show Boat, in 2000 for The Music Man, and in 2007 for Mary Poppins.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You